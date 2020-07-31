DH Sparks Live | Sport in the time of Covid-19

In today's edition of DH Sparks, we focus on the challenges and the opportunities in the field of sport in the time of coronavirus.

Watch your favourite stars Rahul Dravid, Sunil Chhetri, Pullela Gopichand and Pankaj Advani speak their minds with ace commentator Charu Sharma as he hosts the star-studded panel only on Deccan Herald.

Here's what you can expect from the stalwarts:

After the pandemic-forced break, sporting action has resumed in some parts of the world. Most of the major European football leagues have concluded, while Formula One races are running smoothly.

Cricket is back and so is golf. Missing from all these events at the restart was the most important stakeholder – the spectator - though that is gradually changing in a phased manner.