DH Sparks Webinar | Watch Rahul Dravid live here

DH Sparks Live | Sport in the time of Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 17:32 ist

In today's edition of DH Sparks, we focus on the challenges and the opportunities in the field of sport in the time of coronavirus.

Watch your favourite stars Rahul Dravid, Sunil Chhetri, Pullela Gopichand and Pankaj Advani speak their minds with ace commentator Charu Sharma as he hosts the star-studded panel only on Deccan Herald.

Here's what you can expect from the stalwarts:

After the pandemic-forced break, sporting action has resumed in some parts of the world. Most of the major European football leagues have concluded, while Formula One races are running smoothly.

Cricket is back and so is golf. Missing from all these events at the restart was the most important stakeholder – the spectator - though that is gradually changing in a phased manner.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sports
Rahul Dravid
Cricket
Sunil Chhetri
FOOTBALL
Pullela Gopichand
Pankaj Advani
Charu Sharma
Badminton

