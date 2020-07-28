DH Sparks: Sport in the time of Covid-19

DH Sparks: Catch Rahul Dravid live, register here

  Jul 28 2020
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 16:20 ist

After the pandemic-forced break, sporting action has resumed in some parts of the world. The next edition of DH Sparks focuses on 'Sport in the time of Covid-19'.

Date: July 31, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM

Registration is mandatory to attend the session. You can register for the webinar by clicking on this linkbit.ly/DHsparks

Most of the major European football leagues have concluded, while Formula One races are running smoothly. Cricket is back and so is golf. Missing from all these events at the restart was the most important stakeholder – the spectator -- though that is gradually changing in a phased manner. Insofar as India is concerned, it is difficult to state with certainty when sport will make a return.

Consequently, various stakeholders are encountering unique challenges, be they players, coaches, administrators, officials, or the paying spectators. Find out what solutions some of the finest minds in sport have to offer to counter this unprecedented scenario in this edition of DH Sparks.  

Speakers:

1. Rahul Dravid, Former captain, Indian national cricket team

2. Sunil Chhetri, Captain, Indian national football team

3. Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton team

4. Pankaj Advani, Multiple World Billiards Champion

5. Charu Sharma, Commentator. He will be moderating the webinar.

