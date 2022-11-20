DH Toon | Controversy-ridden Qatar World Cup kicks off

DH Toon | Controversy-ridden Qatar World Cup kicks off

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 20 2022, 07:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 07:02 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Official-looking flyers have circulated on social media describing cultural expectations for fans attending the World Cup in Qatar. Some include rules for women's attire: Shoulders and knees must be covered.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Sports News
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Controversy-ridden Qatar World Cup kicks off

DH Toon | Controversy-ridden Qatar World Cup kicks off

53rd IFFI set to open Sunday

53rd IFFI set to open Sunday

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

A taste of the trucking life

A taste of the trucking life

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

 