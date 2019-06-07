#DhoniKeepTheGlove trends on Twitter

  • Jun 07 2019, 12:14pm ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2019, 12:28pm ist
MS Dhoni sporting the 'Army Insignia' or 'Balidaan' badge on his wicket-keeping gloves during India v/s South Africa clash has got a lot of traction on social media.

His unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces garnered love and respect from his fans on Twitter. But, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) request to have the badge removed, saying it is against its regulations, did not go down well with his fans.

Tweets praising Dhoni and asking him to keep the glove on is trending on the microblogging site with the hashtag "#DhoniKeepTheGlove."

 

Twitterati supported Dhoni saying "We stand with you," and requested him to keep the badge of honour.

 

 

Congress leader and Supreme Court senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also backed the former Team India captain. 

 

 

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted saying "MS Dhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride." 

 

Followed by the furore on social media, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai asserted that "The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know."

