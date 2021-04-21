Dhoni's parents test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised: Report

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's father Pan Singh, and mother Devaki Devi, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, multiple media reports said.
According to the reports, they have been admitted at Ranchi's Pulse Superspeciality Hospital for treatment.
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday declared one-week lockdown starting from April 22 to check the spread of coronavirus cases.
Dhoni is currently leading the CSK's IPL 2021 campaign. The team is scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in the 15th match of the ongoing season.
More details awaited.
