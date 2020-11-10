Diego Maradona to be discharged within days

Diego Maradona to be discharged within days, says doctor

The former Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors player was kept in over the weekend suffering from withdrawal symptoms

Reuters
Reuters, Buenos Aires,
  • Nov 10 2020, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 08:25 ist
A banner of support is seen outside the private clinic where Argentine former football star and coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata Diego Maradona underwent a brain surgery for a blood clot. Credit: AFP Photo

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona is recovering well from a brain operation and post-surgery complications and should be discharged over the next couple of days, his personal physician said on Monday.

"Diego wants to go home and we are evaluating his discharge," Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the hospital where the 60-year old Maradona was operated on last week for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.

"We'll talk about where he goes later but for now we know that Diego is doing very well."

The former Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors player was kept in over the weekend suffering from withdrawal symptoms caused by alcohol dependency but Luque said he would likely be discharged either "tomorrow or the next day."

The hospital stay was the latest in a string of health scares for the current coach of first division club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest players of all time, has suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years, often due to his extravagant lifestyle. 

