Diego Maradona to be discharged within days, says doctor

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona is recovering well from a brain operation and post-surgery complications and should be discharged over the next couple of days, his personal physician said on Monday.
"Diego wants to go home and we are evaluating his discharge," Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the hospital where the 60-year old Maradona was operated on last week for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.
"We'll talk about where he goes later but for now we know that Diego is doing very well."
Also read: Diego Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot
The former Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors player was kept in over the weekend suffering from withdrawal symptoms caused by alcohol dependency but Luque said he would likely be discharged either "tomorrow or the next day."
The hospital stay was the latest in a string of health scares for the current coach of first division club Gimnasia y Esgrima.
Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest players of all time, has suffered frequent periods in hospital over the years, often due to his extravagant lifestyle.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears
Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing
DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede
One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study
Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt
Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale
The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine