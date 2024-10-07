It's time to rest: 'Produnova queen' Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

"When I look back, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride for everything I've achieved. Representing India on the world stage, winning medals, and most memorably, performing the Produnova vault at the Rio Olympics, will forever be cherished as the pinnacle of my career," she said.

"These moments were not just victories for me; they were victories for every young girl in India who dared to dream, who believed that with hard work and determination, anything is possible."

Dipa was initiated to the sport when she was only six and was coached by Soma Nandi and Bishweshwar Nandi, who remained her mentor throughout her career, guiding her to several international medals and fame.

As a child, Dipa had flat feet, a physical condition which would have ended her dream of becoming a gymnast. But through extensive training, she was able to develop an arch in her foot.

"I remember the 5-year-old Dipa who was told would not be able to become a gymnast because of having flat feet," she wrote.

Add to this, she had to train at inadequately-equipped gyms while growing up and her journey to the Rio Games became an inspiring tale for gymnasts.

Dipa's quest for sporting glory began in 2008 when she won the Junior Nationals in Jalpaiguri.

She first shot to limelight when she won a vault bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian woman gymnast to win a medal in the event.

She also won a bronze at the Asian Championships in 2015 and finished fifth at the 2015 World Championships, both being firsts for any Indian female gymnast.

Following the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dipa faced significant challenges, including injuries and subsequent surgery.