Djokovic to play Monday night, pending court decision

Djokovic to play Monday night at Rod Laver Arena, pending court decision

Defending champion Djokovic is appealing the cancellation of his visa by Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke at the Federal Court

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 16 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 12:24 ist
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic will play his Australian Open first round match against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the evening session on Monday at Rod Laver Arena, organisers said, pending a court decision.

Defending champion Djokovic is appealing the cancellation of his visa by Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke at the Federal Court, which may release a decision later on Sunday as to whether the Serb can remain in the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Sports News
Australia
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Australian Open

What's Brewing

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Everyone wants to be Wordle

Everyone wants to be Wordle

DH Toon | Analysing voters' caste, religion components

DH Toon | Analysing voters' caste, religion components

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

Volcano erupts in Pacific, US coast under tsunami alert

Volcano erupts in Pacific, US coast under tsunami alert

 