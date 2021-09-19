Ducati's Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP from pole

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his home San Marino MotoGP from pole at Misano on Sunday.

The Italian, who celebrated his debut win in the premier category last weekend in Aragon, came under intense pressure from championship leader Fabio Quartararo in the closing laps.

But he had enough left in the tank to hold off Yamaha's French rider who leads Bagnaia by 48 points with four races left.

