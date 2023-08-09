Dynamite Josephites complete grand treble

Joseph's issued an immediate response, Joel almost scoring off a penalty corner, which was kept out through some last-ditch defending.

Till the first half hooter, Chinmaya looked more likely to score again, banking on quick counter-attacks with Sachiroop, who possesses good close control and a gifted first touch, as the target.

Just two minutes into the second half, Joel made the most out of a miscued clearance to put Joseph's back in front. The spaces which Chinmaya Vidyalaya found in the attacking third dried up, as Joseph's morphed into a much more composed unit defensively and in the midfield.

Chinmaya Vidyalaya were not out of the game by any means, and their players kept believing. They had a couple of big chances to draw level, with Hemanth supplying immaculate delivery from the left, only for the finishing touch to be found lacking.

The tenacity of Joseph's Ayaan Shakeerali was finally rewarded, when he pounced on a poor clearance to put the game beyond Chinmaya Vidyalaya's reach.