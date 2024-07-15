Ecstatic Spaniards take to the streets to celebrate national team Euro win

Madrid: Spanish national team's European Championship win kept the whole country holding its breath on Sunday night until the final whistle, when chants and car horns filled the streets, with ecstatic fans celebrating the victory.

Millions of Spaniards kept their eyes peeled on the TV and gathered around the multiple big screens placed across the major cities of the country, as their national team managed to beat England 2-1 with a late goal.

Loud cheering could be heard in almost every corner of the country as Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the two goals that gave Spain its fourth European Championship crown.