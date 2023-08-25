Elated that Praggnanandhaa has sealed a Candidates berth: Mother Nagalakshmi

Nagalakshmi, who has played a huge role in her son's success by ensuring a conducive environment for him to train and also accompanied him to almost all the national and international events, said, "We are extremely happy that he came this far in the tournament. And more than that, we are elated to see him seal his berth for Candidates." She also said that Praggnanandhaa would be leaving for Germany from Baku and and will return to India on August 30.