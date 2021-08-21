Euro 2020 final was a 'superspreader' event: Report

Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a 'superspreader' event: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 21 2021, 04:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 04:37 ist
England fans outside Wembley Stadium after the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Euro 2020 final at London's Wembley Stadium in July was a "superspreader" event because about 2,300 people who attended the match were "likely to be infectious" with the coronavirus at the time, The Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing UK government findings.

A further 3,404 people who attended the match between Italy and England went on to develop Covid-19 symptoms shortly after the July 11 event and may have contracted the virus at Wembley, Public Health England found, according to the newspaper.

Euro 2020
Covid-19
Coronavirus
England
Wembley Stadium

