Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a 'superspreader' event: Report

The Euro 2020 final at London's Wembley Stadium in July was a "superspreader" event because about 2,300 people who attended the match were "likely to be infectious" with the coronavirus at the time, The Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing UK government findings.

A further 3,404 people who attended the match between Italy and England went on to develop Covid-19 symptoms shortly after the July 11 event and may have contracted the virus at Wembley, Public Health England found, according to the newspaper.