Euro 2024 | England fans, pundits lurch from agony to ecstasy but still unconvinced after Slovakia win

Gelsenkirchen: Some 94 minutes into England's white-knuckled 2-1 victory over Slovakia in the European Championship's round of 16 on Sunday, fans and pundits were sharpening the knives. "Southgate Out" was trending on social media platform X.

But Jude Bellingham's 95th-minute bicycle kick and Harry Kane's winning header early in extra time saved England from an embarrassing exit, perhaps salvaged manager Gareth Southgate's job, and infused a sliver of optimism into fans in what has been a mediocre tournament for their team.

Prince William, who is also FA president, posted on X: "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go England! Quarter finals here we come! W."