Gelsenkirchen: Georgia coach Willy Sagnol said only he selects the national side, responding angrily when asked whether forward Budu Zivzivadze's playing time at Euro 2024 had been limited because of his reported criticism of a new law on foreign agents.

The national team's first major tournament appearance has created a buoyant mood in Georgia, where there have been huge protests against a controversial law requiring certain organisations to register as "agents of foreign influence".

Georgia play already-qualified Portugal in their final group game on Wednesday, when victory would secure a place in the last 16. Zivzivadze has played only six minutes at Euro 2024.