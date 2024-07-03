Euro 2024 | Germany out to snap 36-year winless run against Spain

Berlin: Germany take on fellow title contenders Spain in their mouth-watering Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Friday, hoping to end a winless run at tournaments against them that stretches back to 1988.

The Germans are enjoying their best international tournament in eight years with home fans desperate for their first title in a decade but their match against the Spaniards is also seen as a premature final between two of the hottest teams in the competition.

Spain cruised through their group with wingers Lamine Yamal, who is the youngest player to feature at a Euros at 16, and Nico Williams quickly establishing a superb partnership that has terrorised opposing defences with their speed and creative play.