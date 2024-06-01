Everton takeover by US private equity firm falls through

Everton's takeover agreement with prospective owner 777 Partners has expired, the Premier League club said on Saturday, after the US private equity firm failed to complete the acquisition of Farhad Moshiri's majority stake by the Friday deadline.

In September 2023, the Miami-based investment fund said it had signed an agreement with British-Iranian billionaire Moshiri to acquire his 94.1 per cent stake in the club.

The deal, initially expected to be closed by the end of 2023, was delayed as 777 Partners reportedly struggled to meet the necessary conditions outlined by the Premier League to complete their purchase.