<p>Bengaluru: Grand Slam champ and former doubles world No. 1 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/tennis/indian-tennis-star-rohan-bopanna-announces-retirement-3782910">Rohan Bopanna</a> has been busy dedicating most of his time post retirement to impart knowledge and hone Gen Next skills. With a team of coaches and support staff at the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) here, the 46-year-old is already seeing progress of their effort. </p>.<p>While Vaishnavi Adkar bagged two ITF titles recently after the 21-year-old moved to RBTA in December last year, India's latest men's tennis sensation -- Dhakshineswar Suresh -- will be shifting his training base to the academy after completeing his studies at the Wake Forest University in the USA this May. </p>.<p>"Everything started off from Vaishnavi coming from Pune to Bangalore. So, big credit to her to make that change," said Bopanna while speaking to select reporters during a promotional event by ASICS in Bengaluru on Tuesday. </p>.<p>"Her game still has so much more potential to grow. Also, coach Balachandran has been working relentlessly to help her improve at the academy. It's a slow process but it's good to see her more confident now." </p>.<p>About Davis Cup hero Suresh's decision to make RBTA his training base, Bopanna said: "I want them to have a good structured programme in India. So, it's good we will be having DK here so we can monitor and guide him in everything from strength and conditioning to managing the physios, nutritionists and technical aspects. This, of course, between the 30 weeks he will be travelling once he gets onto the pro tour."</p>