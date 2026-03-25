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Excited to guide DK, other youngsters: Rohan Bopanna

Grand Slam champ and former doubles world No. 1 Rohan Bopanna has been busy dedicating most of his time post retirement to impart knowledge and hone Gen Next skills.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 19:49 IST
sportsTennisRohan Bopanna

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