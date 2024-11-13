Explained | All you need to know about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

58-year-old 'Iron Mike' is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. He was the youngest heavyweight champion (at that time) at age 20, and was also the first heavyweight boxer to hold all three major belts at the same time, (WBA, WBC, and IBF titles).

Known not only for his aggressive and relentless attacks, but also all the controversy surrounding it (notably the fight against Evander Holyfield, where he bit his opponents ear twice).

The boxer’s last heavyweight title fight came in 2002 against British champion Lennox Lewis, who knocked out Tyson in the eighth round.

Tyson's record:

Fights: 58

Wins: 50

By Knockout: 44

Losses: 6

Here's what Tyson said about fighting Jake Paul, "We've a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter ever to live. He may have been in the ring with people who have the same intentions, but the actuality, no. As soon as I catch this guy it's going to be totally over, he is going to run. He is gonna run like a thief."