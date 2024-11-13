Explained | All you need to know about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

'Iron Mike' and Jake Paul take on each other at the 80,000 seater AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.
Tyson and Paul will compete for $40 million cash prize. No belts or titles are involved.
The fight will also go on their professional record as it has been sanctioned by Texas boxing officials.
58-year-old 'Iron Mike' is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. He was the youngest heavyweight champion (at that time) at age 20, and was also the first heavyweight boxer to hold all three major belts at the same time, (WBA, WBC, and IBF titles).
Known not only for his aggressive and relentless attacks, but also all the controversy surrounding it (notably the fight against Evander Holyfield, where he bit his opponents ear twice).
The boxer’s last heavyweight title fight came in 2002 against British champion Lennox Lewis, who knocked out Tyson in the eighth round.
Tyson's record:
Fights: 58
Wins: 50
By Knockout: 44
Losses: 6
Here's what Tyson said about fighting Jake Paul, "We've a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter ever to live. He may have been in the ring with people who have the same intentions, but the actuality, no. As soon as I catch this guy it's going to be totally over, he is going to run. He is gonna run like a thief."
From a being a Disney kid, then moving to social media, and now into boxing- Jake Paul has had quite the career so far. The 27-year-old one of the highest-paid Youtube content creators – with 20.8 million subscribers.
The younger of the famed Paul brothers, he made his boxing debut in an exhibition boxing match between celebrities in 2018 and turned professional two years later. His most famous bout was against former heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury, which he lost by decision.
Jake Paul's record:
Fights: 11
Wins: 10
By knockout: 7
Losses: 1
Here's what Paul said about the fight, "I'm here to make 40 million dollars and knock out a legend. I love Mike and I respect him but we aren't friends anymore until November 15."
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano – IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s super-lightweight titles
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes – Super-middleweight
Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos – WBC welterweight title
Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool – WBO super-middleweight title
Lucas Bahdi vs Corey Marksman – Super-lightweight
Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell – featherweight
The event will begin on November 15 at 7 pm local time (November 16, 6:30 am IST).
The fight itself will begin at 10 pm local time (November 16, 9:30 am IST).
Unlike Championship fights, which last 12-rounds, this will be 8 rounds of 2 minutes each.
The fight will be exclusively streamed by Netflix.
(With Reuters inputs)