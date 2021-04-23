F1 ace Lewis Hamilton prays for Covid-hit India

The British racing driver has sent in his good wishes as the country battled a massive second wave of the coronavirus with daily cases going past three lakh

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Apr 23 2021, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 00:19 ist
Lewis Hamilton. Credit: AFP Photo

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has expressed his concerns about the alarming Covid-19 situation in India.

"Praying for the beautiful of India this morning. I know this pandemic is hitting so many places around the world. Please stay safe out there," Hamilton wrote on his instagram page.

India registered over 3.14 lakh new cases on Thursday morning, pushing the overall caseload to nearly 1.60 crore, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the highest single-day spike the country recorded ever since the pandemic began last year.

India also reported over 2100 fresh deaths due to the virus with maximum fatalities being reported from Maharashtra at 568, followed by Delhi at 249. So far, over 1.84 thousand Covid patients have succumbed to the infection across the country.

Places like national capital Delhi and Lucknow are dealing with acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds, which has attracted global attention.

Lewis Hamilton
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

