F1 great Lewis Hamilton linked with shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025

London: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has been linked with a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year, according to reports on Thursday.

Sky Sports News said Hamilton would leave Mercedes after the 2024 season and replace Carlos Sainz Jr. at Ferrari. It didn't cite any sources.

The Daily Mail also said the deal would go through, while motorsport.com said it wasn't a done deal yet, but negotiations were at an advanced stage and could be concluded this week.

When contacted by The Associated Press, Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment on if Hamilton will join Ferrari.