F1 owner Liberty Media set to take over MotoGP: Report

London: Formula One's US-based owner Liberty Media is expected to announce a takeover of MotoGP's parent company within days and for more than 4 billion euros ($4.32 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday.

The broadcaster said Liberty chief executive Greg Maffei could confirm the deal as early as Monday during a trip to Madrid.

Liberty and MotoGP's Spanish-based commercial rights holder Dorna Sports, which is roughly 40 per cent owned by British private investment company Bridgepoint Group, could not be reached immediately for comment.