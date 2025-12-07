<p>Abu Dhabi: McLaren's Lando Norris celebrated his first Formula One championship and ended Max Verstappen's four-year reign with a nervy third place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.</p><p>Verstappen, winner of more races (eight) than any driver this year, triumphed in the season-ender with McLaren's Oscar Piastri second.</p>.Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka stands tall, Norrie survives to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals.<p>Norris, who became Britain's 11th Formula One world champion, ended the season with 423 points to Verstappen's 421 and Piastri's 410.</p><p>McLaren, who secured the constructors' championship in October for the second year in a row, won both titles in the same season for the first time since 1998. </p>