Leclerc delivers home win for Ferrari at Monza at Italian Grand Prix

"Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia," screamed Leclerc over the car radio as he took the chequered flag waved by former Italy soccer player Alessandro Del Piero.

"It's an incredible feeling," Leclerc said before the podium celebrations.

"I want to win Monza and Monaco every year and I have managed to do so. It is so, so special."

Leclerc was 11 seconds clear with seven laps to go and 8.3 ahead with five remaining as the massed ranks of 'tifosi' willed him on.

He crossed the line 2.664 ahead.

"We considered a one-stop strategy the whole race but it was not possible with the amount of (tyre) graining I had," said Norris, who had started the day 70 points behind Verstappen and hoping to gain far more.

"We are disappointed but Ferrari drove a better race."

McLaren could also have taken the lead in the constructors' championship but ended the day still eight points behind Red Bull, down from a previous 30.

Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with the Italian team's future driver Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes.

George Russell was seventh for Mercedes with Red Bull's Sergio Perez eighth and Alex Albon taking precious points for Williams in ninth.

Kevin Magnussen was 10th for Haas despite a 10 second penalty for causing a collision. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra and Ken Ferris)