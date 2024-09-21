Norris on pole with Verstappen alongside in Singapore

Singapore: Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen joining his closest title rival on the front row in a dramatic session under the floodlights.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified third with Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri fifth in a top 10 shootout briefly halted by last year's winner Carlos Sainz crashing his Ferrari.

The pole was Norris's fifth of the season, sixth of his career and third in the last four races.

"The car’s been feeling good and when you have a good feeling car and you’re confident, you can go out and push and get the lap time," said Norris, who was fastest in practice on Friday and Saturday.

"So I did the job I had to do today and excited to see what we can do tomorrow."

Verstappen leads Norris by 59 points with seven rounds remaining and the start will be crucial, with overtaking tricky on the Marina Bay circuit.

The final phase of qualifying was halted, with only Piastri and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg having set times, when Sainz slammed backwards into the barriers at the final corner as he prepared to start his flying lap.