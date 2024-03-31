Red Bull flying without wings

“And guess what, Ferrari have not won a championship since they all left. Ferrari won a championship in 2007, which is the last year Todt was in charge and the last year the car still had the legacy of the Byrne era. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. You look at Mercedes at the other end, it’s interesting how even though they have kept all the same people, the latest rule change in 2022 put them on the back foot and they have not been able to recover from that, whereas Red Bull managed to keep all these people and they found a good way forward."