Viva Las Vegas for Verstappen after 18th win of season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen sang "Viva Las Vegas" as he celebrated a record-extending 18th victory of the Formula One season on Saturday and joined Sebastian Vettel in third place on the all-time winners' list.

The triumph was the 53rd of the triple world champion's career, and sixth in a row, and came after a five-second penalty for forcing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off track at the start and then a later collision with Mercedes' George Russell.

It was also Red Bull's 20th win in 21 races, another record for a single season, and completed a sweep of three U.S. wins in 2023 for their 26-year-old Dutch driver, who was also dominant in Miami and Austin.