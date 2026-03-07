<p>Arsenal beat third-tier Mansfield Town 2-1 to move into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday after Eberechi Eze scored a second-half winner for the Premier League leaders.</p><p>Mikel Arteta named a much-changed side, starting teenagers Max Dowman and Marli Salmon, as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arsenal">Arsenal</a> became the first Premier League side to start a competitive game with two players aged 16 or under in any competition.</p>.AFC Women's Asian Cup: India lose 11-0 to Japan as Miyazawa, Ueki score hat-tricks.<p>Feeding off a raucous home crowd, Mansfield created several early chances to unsettle Arsenal, but it was the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/london">London</a> club that went 1-0 up when Noni Madueke curled a powerful finish into the far corner.</p><p>Mansfield substitute Will Evans capitalised on poor defending to equalise early in the second half, but Arsenal regained their lead when Eze fired a thunderbolt from the edge of the box to silence the crowd at Field Mill.</p>