Fans taken for a ride again

It’s baffling that the richest cricket board in the world and one of the wealthiest sporting bodies across the globe has messed up totally with the scheduling of the ICC ODI World Cup despite having all the time in the world with fans, once again, ending up being the collateral.
After much delay and criticism, the BCCI finally announced the schedule on July 27 and fans from across the world started booking their flight tickets and hotel accommodation, hoping to get a hold of the match tickets as and when they come for sale.
Within days, news emerged that Ahmedabad police has asked the show-piece clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium scheduled on October 15 be advanced by a day because they won’t be able to provide complete security owing to Navratri celebrations.
Then on July 27, BCCI’s all-powerful secretary Jay Shah confirmed that there would be changes to the schedule, absolving himself and the Board of any blame by saying 2-3 member nations have written to the ICC asking for a change. Shah didn’t reveal who those nations were nor did the ICC.
And on Wednesday, the ICC announced a revised schedule with as many as nine changes, resulting in many fans, who had booked their flight tickets and hotel accommodation, losing a lot of money. And unsurprisingly, the BCCI didn’t even think about issuing an apology to its biggest stakeholder – fans – yet again taking them for granted.
But then the BCCI has little time for fans unlike other top cricketing countries or sporting administrations. Earlier this year when the BCCI shifted the third Test between India and Australia from Dharamsala to Indore just before the second Test, it didn’t offer even a word of regret to the fans, a vast majority of whom lost a lot of money because their bookings were non-refundable.
Even in the case of the World Cup, it’s astonishing that the BCCI didn’t know about the festival season and the dates. For starters, Shah hails from Gujarat and he very well knows how big Navrathri is in that part of the world! So for him to rubber-stamp a game as big as India vs Pakistan during that time beggars belief.
Take the last two World Cups for example that highlight BCCI’s inefficiency in the scheduling aspect. The schedule for the 2019 World in England and Wales was announced on April 26, 2018 while the tickets went on sale in September. The 2015 World Cup’s (Australia and New Zealand) schedule was announced as early as July 30, 2014 and the tickets went on sale on Feb 14, 2014. On both occasions, fans had enough time to plan their itineraries and the general feedback from them of the conduct of the two World Cups has been quite positive. Tickets for this World Cup will go on sale on August 25, just 41 days before the first ball is bowled.
In an interaction with cricketing website www.epncricinfo.com, Rakesh Patel, the founder of Bharat Army, felt fans continue to be taken for a ride in India. “The general feeling is, 'Why does this happen in India?' We have known this tournament was happening in India for many, many years, but why have we got to a point that three months out we're still having to have a negotiation on where these matches are going to be taking place? Why hasn't this been sorted out months ago?
“Ultimately the stakeholders who suffer the most are the fans. There's a sense that the fans are the lowest common denominator in this situation, but we also know come tournament time the stadiums will be full (for the India games, certainly).”
Fans may fill up India games because the tournament is held here but what about travelling ones? Consider this, a three-star budget hotel, which charged this reporter around Rs 4000 per night during the IPL play-offs in May, is now offering the same room at nearly Rs 56,000 for the India vs Pakistan game.
Similarly, since the window is so short, fans from countries like England, Australia and New Zealand who like to use the World Cup as a vacation, will now think twice before planning their trip to India.
It’s high time, the BCCI started treating fans with some respect. While it deserves all the credit for taking the game to a whole different level and making lives comfortable for players and others involved, it simply can’t continue to overlook reason for their standing as the most powerful cricket board in the world – the fans!