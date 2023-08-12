Fans taken for a ride again

Take the last two World Cups for example that highlight BCCI’s inefficiency in the scheduling aspect. The schedule for the 2019 World in England and Wales was announced on April 26, 2018 while the tickets went on sale in September. The 2015 World Cup’s (Australia and New Zealand) schedule was announced as early as July 30, 2014 and the tickets went on sale on Feb 14, 2014. On both occasions, fans had enough time to plan their itineraries and the general feedback from them of the conduct of the two World Cups has been quite positive. Tickets for this World Cup will go on sale on August 25, just 41 days before the first ball is bowled.