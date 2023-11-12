Felt like a 'third-wheel' in England changing room, Willey says retirement decision final

"So, look, to go out there and just be able to enjoy my last game of cricket for England was lovely -- the boys have been great. It made it special for me walking out there first. It was a special moment. And they're memories that I'll cherish forever."

Willey was sidelined for England's first three matches and returned to the side in place of Sam Curran, emerging the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps in six matches.