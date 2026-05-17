FIFA 'confident' of Iran's World Cup participation in the US

<p>FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom described his Saturday meeting with the head of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-guarantees-over-irgc-respect-essential-to-travel-to-us-iran-fa-chief-taj-3992751">Iran</a>'s Football Federation (FFIRI) as "constructive" as concerns about the nation's participation in next month's World Cup have not abated.</p><p>Grafstrom met with FFIRI President Mehdi Taj in Istanbul and told Reuters he was confident about Iran competing in the United States, despite hostilities between the two countries extending into their third month.</p><p>"We've had an excellent meeting and constructive meeting together with the Iran FA," Grafstrom said during a visit to Istanbul. "We're working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them in the FIFA World Cup."</p><p>Iran is slated to play all three of their group matches in the United States, beginning with a contest vs. New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. They are also scheduled to take on Belgium in Los Angeles and conclude Group G play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.</p><p>Iran asked that their games be moved to Mexico, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino denied that request.</p><p>Taj has served as president of Iran's governing body since 2022, but he had previously served in Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).</p><p>The 66-year-old was not allowed to enter the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada earlier this month due to his IRGC ties.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran FA chief to meet Infantino seeking assurances.<p>Canada and the United States, who are co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico, have classified the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" and have stated that they will not permit people with ties to that group in their respective nations.</p><p>Grafstrom would not specifically address entry and visa arrangements for Iranian players. The discussion with Taj primarily involved operational issues.</p><p>"We've discussed all relevant matters, but I think it's not the place to discuss the details," he said. "Overall, a very positive meeting and we're looking forward to continuing the dialogue."</p><p>Taj also shared with Reuters that the meeting with Grafstrom and other FIFA officials was positive.</p><p>"I am pleased that they listened to Iran's points, all 10 points that we had raised, and they offered solutions for each of them. I hope, God willing, that our national team can go to the World Cup without any problems and achieve very good results there," he said.</p><p>The Iranian squad is scheduled to leave Tehran for a training camp in Turkey on Monday. Their base in the United States is located at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, and they are slated to travel there in early June.</p>