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FIFA set to increase 2026 World Cup prize money

The biggest slice of FIFA's ‌initial funding package for the North American showpiece - $655 million - was to be performance-based payments to the 48 participating nations.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 16:54 IST
Sports NewsSoccerWorld CupFIFAFifa world cup

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