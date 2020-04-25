FIFA to make advance payments to members

FIFA to make advance payments to members

AP
AP,
  • Apr 25 2020, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 11:27 ist
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (Reuters Photo)

FIFA says advance payments of USD 500,000 are being sent to member associations to cover running costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the 211 member associations is entitled to USD 6 million from FIFA spread over the four-year World Cup cycle.

FIFA says the next instalment due in July will now be paid in the coming days along with other payments due from last year.

FIFA is easing some criteria required before being paid but the money is still subject to audit checks.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the soccer body has a duty “to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs.”

FIFA previously said it will make substantial sums from its $2.7 billion reserves available in an emergency fund.

FIFA
Coronavirus
FOOTBALL

