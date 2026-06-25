FIFA World Cup 2026 | India's alarm clock struggling to cope with match timings

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FIFA World Cup 2026's early morning kick-offs in India challenge live viewership despite global excitement.
Key points
• Brutal time difference
Matches in North America start at 8PM ET (5:30AM IST) or 10PM PT (morning IST), making live viewing difficult for Indian fans.
• Broadcasting investment
Indian broadcasters have spent heavily on rights, relying on viewership to recover costs amid shifting viewing habits.
• Shift in viewing habits
Fans may prefer highlights, social media, or on-demand streaming over live TV due to early morning timings.
• Digital vs traditional TV
The tournament tests whether digital consumption can offset potential declines in traditional live TV audiences.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 25 June 2026, 07:20 IST