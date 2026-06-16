FIFA World Cup 2026 | Saving goals and leading a nation, Cape Verde’s Vozinha steps into the limelight

<p>Cape Verde had never qualified for a FIFA World Cup before this year’s 48-team expansion was set in place by FIFA. </p><p>In fact, they struggled to make it out of the final qualifiers group stage in 2018 and were disqualified from finishing the qualifiers in 2014 after a defender who had a match ban was let on to the pitch. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with debutants Cape Verde.<p>But when they qualified by finishing first in CAF Group D during the African World Cup qualifiers, a whole nation had achieved their dream — none more than the Blue Sharks’ goalkeeper, Vozinha. </p><p>Vozinha plays for GD Chavez in the second division of Portugal’s football league, but his dream was always to represent his country on the globe’s most prestigious stage for football. “I’ve worked my whole life to live this moment,” he said. “Many generations dreamed of something like this.” </p><p>Vozinha was a key piece in Cape Verde’s FIFA World Cup qualification puzzle, allowing just 0.8 goals per match on average and keeping seven clean sheets throughout the 10-game process. </p><p>Cape Verde was placed in Group H, against heavy-hitters Uruguay and Saudi Arabia and most dangerous of all, Euros 2024 champions Spain. Many were certain that they would be sent back home without earning a single point and would be satisfied just to be at the FIFA World Cup 2026. </p><p>The debutant's campaign started strong with their opening match being against the Spaniards. Complete domination was expected by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente’s side, but what unfolded was truly remarkable. </p><p>Vozinha was faced with a grueling Spanish attack featuring Ferran Torres, Gavi, Pedri, Rodri, Marc Cucurella in the beginning and even Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo later when they came off the bench. </p><p>But not a single goal was conceded by the Cape Verdeans. </p><p>The 40-year old made seven crucial saves, six of them inside the box to keep the scores level at nil-nil. He had four diving saves, showing his passion while giving it his level-best on the world’s stage. </p><p>When the final whistle blew, Vozinha was overcome with emotion. “I cried, I grew up with my grandparents and they’re no longer here to see me,” he said. “But, we are here now because we fought so hard to make it happen.” </p><p>The team ranked No. 67 had overcome the 2nd best ranked team in the world, and Vozinha had been the X factor.</p><p>The goalkeeper became an overnight social media sensation as his follower count went up ten-fold from 50,000 to over five million followers in just 24 hours. </p><p>With Cape Verde having a population of around half a million, he has won not only the entire nation’s heart but many, many new ones from across the globe. “We deserve to be at this World Cup,” Vozinha said. </p>