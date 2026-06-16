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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Saving goals and leading a nation, Cape Verde’s Vozinha steps into the limelight

The 40-year old goalkeeper made history for the small West African nation as they held European champions Spain in their opening.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 07:56 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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