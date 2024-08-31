Five-star Miraz helps Bangladesh restrict Pakistan to 274

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed five wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 274 on the second day of their rain-hit second test at Rawalpindi on Saturday, after half-centuries by Shan Masood, Saim Ayub and Salman Agha.

Shadman Islam was batting on six and Zakir Hasan was on zero as Bangladesh reached 10 for no loss at stumps, seeking a strong reply in their bid to secure a 2-0 series victory after winning the first game at the same venue by 10 wickets.

Miraz (5-61) and Taskin Ahmed (3-57) were the picks of the Bangladesh bowlers as they claimed timely wickets and controlled the run-rate after the opening day was lost to incessant rain and a wet outfield.