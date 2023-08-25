Home
sports

World football legends who have played games in India

India might be a nation crazy about cricket but the love for football has been on the rise in recent times with an outpouring of support for European clubs as well as the Indian team. Now, with Neymar coming to India to play his first-ever game here after the Brazilian's side Al Hilal drew with Mumbai FC in the Group Stage of the AFC Champions League, the excitement has peaked. However, Neymar is not the only big name to have played on Indian soil. Here's a look at the other greats who came to India to play football.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 09:42 IST

Brazilian Icon and god of football, Pele had visited India twice. His first visit was in 1977 where he played an exhibition match and he re-visited the country after 38 years in 2015 for a three-day tour.

Credit: Instagram/@pele

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona also visited India twice in his lifetime. His first visit came in 2008 and then nine years later in 2017. He played a friendly match with former cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly.

Credit: X/@ArgentinaEnInd

GOAT Lionel Messi travelled to India with the Argentine national team to play a FIFA international friendly against Venezuela at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in 2011.

Credit: Instagram/@leomessi

One of the finest goal keepers, Oliver Kahn visted India in 2008 where he played his farewell game for Bayern Munich at the Salt lake Stadium in Kolkata in 2008.

Instagram/@oliverkahn

(Published 25 August 2023, 09:42 IST)
Football

