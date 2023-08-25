World football legends who have played games in India

India might be a nation crazy about cricket but the love for football has been on the rise in recent times with an outpouring of support for European clubs as well as the Indian team. Now, with Neymar coming to India to play his first-ever game here after the Brazilian's side Al Hilal drew with Mumbai FC in the Group Stage of the AFC Champions League, the excitement has peaked. However, Neymar is not the only big name to have played on Indian soil. Here's a look at the other greats who came to India to play football.