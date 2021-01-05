40 Covid-19 positives in latest English Premier League testing

40 Covid-19 positives in latest EPL testing

The English Premier League says there were 40 positive cases of the coronavirus among players and club staff following two rounds of tests last week.

It is more than double the highest weekly figure of positive cases since testing began ahead of the return of league play last June. More people were tested than in previous weeks, however.

Three league games were postponed last week following an increased number of positive tests at Manchester City and Fulham. The postponed games were Everton vs. Manchester City, Tottenham vs. Fulham, and Burnley vs. Fulham.

The league says it "continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled." 

