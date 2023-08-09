5 Premier League signings to watch out for this season

It seems as though Premier League clubs are obsessed with tall, blonde, Scandinavian strikers, and Rasmus Hojlund is the latest addition to it. In hopes of replicating the magic another Scandinavian made in rival club Manchester City, the 'Red Devils' signed the 20-year-old from Atalanta for a fee that could reach 72 million pounds.

Ever since joining the Italian side in 2022, the Danish striker has managed to score 9 goals in 20 appearances, as well as 2 assists. Hojlund excels at making runs in behind and is lauded for his positioning as well as physicality.