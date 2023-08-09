5 Premier League signings to watch out for this season

Rasmus Hojlund.
Credit: Reuters Photo
It seems as though Premier League clubs are obsessed with tall, blonde, Scandinavian strikers, and Rasmus Hojlund is the latest addition to it. In hopes of replicating the magic another Scandinavian made in rival club Manchester City, the 'Red Devils' signed the 20-year-old from Atalanta for a fee that could reach 72 million pounds.
Ever since joining the Italian side in 2022, the Danish striker has managed to score 9 goals in 20 appearances, as well as 2 assists. Hojlund excels at making runs in behind and is lauded for his positioning as well as physicality.
Josko Gvardiol.
Credit: Instagram/@mancity
Ever since suffering a humbling in the Qatar World Cup semis by Messi, Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol has now received another shot at changing the narrative. Hailed as one of the most promising up-and-coming talents, Gvardiol was signed by the title holders for a fee of about 77 million pounds from RB Leipzig, making him the second most expensive defender after Harry Maguire.
The left-footed centre back is quick, and is known for his one-on-one as well as aerial abilities, and can add more depth to an already-packed Guardiola side.
Christopher Nkunku.
Credit: Instagram/c_nkunku
The previous season was one to remember for Christopher Nkunku. Scoring 16 goals for RB Leipzig despite missing several matches after picking up an injury, the 25-year-old was the joint topscorer in the league along with Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug. This is completely in contrast to the season Chelsea FC had, which saw the west London-based club finish 12th in the table, despite going on a spending fee under new owner Todd Boehly.
The former PSG player has signed a 6-year contract with the club, for a transfer fee of over 52 million pounds. Nkunku is usually deployed as an attacking midfield, and is hailed as a playmaker and a composed finisher.
Alexis Mac Allister.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Along with Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool also had a season to forget in 2022-23. This was attributed to injury woes, as well as an ageing and lackluster midfield. But this season, the Merseyside-based club is all set to change that, and the singing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion is one such move towards that.
The Argentine World Cup winner has been signed for a fee of 35 million pounds, and boasts of incredible technical abilities, as well as being comfortable on the ball and receiving under pressure.
Declan Rice.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Arsenal who came quite close to lifting the title last season, are in mood to slow down this time around, and the signing of Declan Rice is an example for this. The Englishman has been one of the most sought-after players in the league, as Mikel Arteta edged past his former boss Pep Guardiola to sign the 24-year-old midfielder.
Signed for a fee of over 105 million pounds from West Ham, Rice is the second most expensive transfer in the league, below Enzo Fernandez. A leader on and off the pitch, Rice is typically deployed as a defensive midfielder, and is hailed for his ball-winning abilities. He is also two-footed, who is combative and strong in the tackle.