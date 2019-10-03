A glimmer of hope for BFC?

With the Indian Super League set to kick off in less than three weeks’ time, Bengaluru FC’s hopes of playing at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, at least in due time, have received a small lift.

On Thursday, Department of Youth Empowerment and Services commissioner K Srinivas, revealed the latest development of the saga. “The division bench had said don’t give the stadium for football games. Then, High Court single bench ordered that the stadium be given to them only on the day of the match. They have to book online before hosting the matches and after booking, subject to the policy to be framed as ordered by the division bench,” he revealed.

The development comes after a hearing on September 26 on the petition filed by the JSW against the State of Karnataka. The next hearing is slated for October 17.

The club was unavailable for comment.

It remains to be seen if BFC can play their first home match against NorthEast United FC - on October 21 - at the Kanteerava. The pitch is yet to be prepared and the opener might just be coming too soon. There is also the logistical side to look at for the organisers (ISL).

The ISL champions have given the Balewadi Stadium in Pune as their ‘home’ ground to adhere to the All India Football Federation’s Club Licensing deadline.