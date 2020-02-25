A must win game for Bengaluru FC

Nearly a year ago, as Bengaluru FC lifted the Indian Super League trophy, their captain Sunil Chhetri’s tweet was a simple one. But it underlined their priorities.

‘Asia, let’s meet soon.’

Nearly a year on, BFC are walking a tight rope in their quest to keep sailing in the AFC Cup. Trailing 2-1 from their away leg, the ISL champions will once again bank of the ambiance of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to see them through against Maziya S&RC in the second leg of the Playoff Round on Wednesday.

And why shouldn’t they? In 20 continental matches at home, the Blues have lost just three. One against Persipura Jayapura in an inconsequential match in the Group stage in 2015, the second against Johor Darul Ta’zim in 2016 and the third against Altyn Asyr in the inter-zonal semifinals.

The most famous night in their rather brief history also came in the continental event when they defeated Johor to become the first team from the country to play in the AFC Cup final. A memory, they are keen to relive and repeat.

“Playing in Kanteerava, the crowd has helped many times in this club’s history. We have a good combination (here), with our winning mentality and help from supporters,” said head coach Carles Cuadrat on Tuesday.

BFC have a better head-to-head against their Maldivian opponent, against whom they played their first ever AFC Cup match. Four wins in five games would suggest the home side have their number, but football is often decided by momentum and form.

Coming into the clash, BFC have just one win, a thumping 9-1 against Paro, in their last five games. Maziya, on the other hand, are unbeaten in 13, a run going all the way back to mid October of last year. A draw will be enough for the visitors while the permutations are complicated for the home side. A 1-0 win will do it. But were Maziya to score, then they need to win by a two-goal difference, thanks to the away goal rule.

BFC will also be without the services of in-form striker Thongkhosiem Haokip and Harmanjot Khabra. While they have been solid in defence all season, the goals have been hard to come by.

The bulk of it has come from well-worked, innovative set-pieces and Chhetri, who has scored nine of the club’s 22 league goals.

‘Controlled aggression’ and ‘backing themselves at home’ were the key phrases from Chhetri. But as he’s said before, the club is counting on history too.

“I think, when you do it (come back into the game at home) once, twice, three times... it becomes a habit. It’s time and again where us on the pitch and fans on the stadium have pulled BFC out. We will believe,” Chhetri said.