AC Milan opens Dubai HQ in Middle East expansion push

Milan: AC Milan has opened headquarters in Dubai to reinforce its ties with key partners in the Middle East while tapping into commercial opportunities in the area, the Italian soccer club said on Monday.

The Gulf region is increasingly important for global soccer, with oil-rich nations such as the UAE and Qatar having bought top-level clubs such as Paris St Germain in France and Britain's Manchester City.

Star players like Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Arabia and Qatar hosted the men's World Cup last year.