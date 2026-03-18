CAF strips Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, awarding Morocco a 3-0 default win due to player protests and field invasion.

Key points

• Final match controversy Senegal players walked off the field for 15 minutes during stoppage time after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco, leading to a chaotic finale.

• CAF ruling CAF's appeals board declared Senegal forfeited the final, converting their 1-0 extra-time win into a 3-0 default victory for Morocco.

• Disciplinary actions CAF initially fined both teams over $1 million and banned players/officials, but the result remained unchanged until the appeal.

• Senegal's appeal Senegal plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a process expected to take about a year to resolve.