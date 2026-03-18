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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CAF strips Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, awarding Morocco a 3-0 default win due to player protests and field invasion.
Key points
• Final match controversy
Senegal players walked off the field for 15 minutes during stoppage time after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco, leading to a chaotic finale.
• CAF ruling
CAF's appeals board declared Senegal forfeited the final, converting their 1-0 extra-time win into a 3-0 default victory for Morocco.
• Disciplinary actions
CAF initially fined both teams over $1 million and banned players/officials, but the result remained unchanged until the appeal.
• Senegal's appeal
Senegal plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a process expected to take about a year to resolve.
• Morocco's historic win
The verdict awards Morocco its first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1976, denying Senegal a second consecutive title.
Key statistics
Over $1 million
Total fines imposed by CAF
3-0 (default win for Morocco)
Final score after forfeiture
Stoppage time
Time of Senegal's walk-off
1976
Morocco's last title win
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 March 2026, 05:33 IST