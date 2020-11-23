African football chief Ahmad Ahmad handed five-year ban by FIFA

The head of African football Ahmad Ahmad has been suspended by FIFA for five years for corruption, the global governing body announced on Monday.
Ahmad has been president of the African Football Confederation since March 2017 and was standing for re-election.
