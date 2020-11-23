African football chief Ahmad handed 5-year ban by FIFA

African football chief Ahmad Ahmad handed five-year ban by FIFA

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 23 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 15:42 ist
The Fifa Ethics Commission suspended the President of the African Confederation Ahmad Ahmad for five years, fining him in addition 200,000 Swiss francs (185,000 euros), mainly on charges of embezzlement. The 60-year-old Madagascan leader, at the head of African football since March 2017 and candidate for a second term, was also placed in police custody on suspicion of corruption in June 2019 in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

The head of African football Ahmad Ahmad has been suspended by FIFA for five years for corruption, the global governing body announced on Monday.

Ahmad has been president of the African Football Confederation since March 2017 and was standing for re-election.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FOOTBALL
FIFA

What's Brewing

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas

Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

Butterflies are born free

Butterflies are born free

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

 