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AIFF dismisses charges against Chaubey, accuses Valanka of exerting pressure to include Churchill in ISL

Valanka had accused AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey and other officials of 'harassment', something which the game's governing body denied.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 12:36 IST
FootballSports NewsAIFFISLIndian Super LeagueAll India Football FederationcontroversiesI League

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