<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/all-india-football-federation">All India Football Federation (AIFF)</a> came down heavily on its executive committee member Valanka Alemao accusing her and family of exerting 'sustained pressure' on the apex body to include Churchill Brothers FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).</p><p>Valanka is the CEO of the Goa-based club, which has been owned and led for decades by entrepreneur and politician Churchill Alemao, who served as president of the Goa Football Association and chief minister of the state.</p>.Fresh trouble in AIFF as Kalyan Chaubey faces harassment allegation.<p>Churchill Brothers claimed they won the second-tier I-League title in the 2024-25 season, but a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling awarded the title and ISL promotion to Inter Kashi due to a points dispute.</p><p>Valanka had accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiff">AIFF</a> chief Kalyan Chaubey and other officials of 'harassment', something which the game's governing body denied. </p><p>"The All India Football Federation categorically rejects the recent claims made by Executive Committee Ms Valanka Alemao and wishes to place certain facts on record in the interest of transparency and clarity.</p><p>"Between January 8, 2026, and February 15, 2026, Ms. Alemao and members of her family exerted sustained pressure on the AIFF to facilitate the inclusion of Churchill Brothers FC Goa in ISL through exceptional means," the AIFF said in a statement.</p><p>"However, the federation was unable to accommodate this request due to existing rules, regulations, and commitments made to stakeholders."</p><p>The AIFF has largely rejected the inclusion of Churchill Brothers into the 2025-26 ISL despite lobbying by the club. The ISL clubs too opposed the move based on lack of merit-based qualification and logistical issues.</p><p>The AIFF further said in its statement, "On January 6, 2026, in the presence of all stakeholders, it was announced that the upcoming ISL season would consist of 14 teams and 91 matches in a truncated format. Based on this structure, the AIFF subsequently obtained the required approval from the Asian Football Confederation."</p><p>The I-League regulations clearly stipulate that the winner of the season earns promotion to the ISL. In accordance with the CAS ruling, the winners of the season are Inter Kashi, and in order to remain compliant with the applicable regulations and legal obligations, the AIFF could not include Churchill Brothers in the ISL.</p><p>"Following this, several legal petitions were filed by members of Ms Alemao's family. Despite being an Executive Committee member of the AIFF, Ms Alemao repeatedly attempted to influence proceedings during official meetings with the objective of securing the inclusion of her club in the ISL.</p><p>"Ms Alemao also strongly pressed for the convening of an Emergency Executive Committee meeting on the matter. In response to this request, the AIFF scheduled an Emergency Executive Committee meeting on February 9, 2026.</p><p>"However, the meeting could not proceed as the required quorum was not met due to non-participation by members.</p><p>"Subsequently, Ms Alemao individually contacted members of the Executive Committee and sought to convene another Emergency Executive Committee meeting on February 12, 2026.</p><p>"The meeting was held with full attendance, and after due deliberation, the Executive Committee rejected the proposal for Churchill Brothers inclusion in the ISL."</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>