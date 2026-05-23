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AIFF adopts National Sports Governance Act, defers decision on ISL commercial partner

Subrata Dutta, chairman of Indian Football Association, the West Bengal state unit, said the AIFF constitution will now be aligned with the National Sports Governance Act 2025.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:36 IST
FootballSports NewsAIFFISL

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