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AIFF decides against retaining women's team coach Amelia Valverde, wants Indian successor

The new appointment will have to be made in quick time as The Indian team will face Kenya in the semifinals of the FIFA Series 2026 in Nairobi on April 11.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:32 IST
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