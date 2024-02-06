AIFF plans to hold Super Cup in FA Cup format from 2024-25 season

The FA Cup of England is an annual knockout domestic competition. First played during the 1871–72 season, it is the oldest national football competition in the world.

The FA Cup is open to all clubs from 10 tiers of the footballing pyramid in England, including the Premier League (PL) sides.

The competition starts with qualifying rounds featuring the lower division teams, with the higher ranked clubs slotting in at the advanced stages based on league hierarchy.

The Super Cup, organised by the AIFF, is open to all ISL and I-League clubs, the top two division of the domestic league system.

The last Super Cup was held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in January, with 16 clubs competing in the group stage.

All the ISL clubs directly entered in the group stage while the I-League sides played the qualifiers for the four remaining spots.

During the group stage, the clubs were divided into four groups of four teams, playing against each other in a single round-robin format. The team with the most points in a group qualifies to the semifinals.

The champion team gets a spot in the AFC Champions League 2, the second tier of the Asian club competition system, just like FA Cup winning side books a berth in the UEFA Europa League.