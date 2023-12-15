AIFF president Chaubey proposes pan-India inter-university football League

He further elaborated, "Initially, it may start with 12-16 teams. I am sure in no time the league will grow. It will help a university to develop its own brand of fans on its home turf without putting in too much effort. The only cost involved could be travelling for the away games."

Talking about the advantages of such a league, he said. “There are several players in the country who often catch eyes at the junior level, but do not always get the opportunity to knock on the doors of universities. In this case, the universities can don the role of scouts and offer chances to budding footballers. It’s a win-win situation for both; players enhance their educational qualifications and universities build stronger sides."