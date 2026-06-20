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AIFF proposes changing name to Football Federation of Bharat, approaches sports ministry

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey told PTI that the name change will happen only after a go ahead from the sports ministry.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 12:27 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsAIFFAll India Football FederationIndian football team

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